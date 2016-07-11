News

Botched abduction mum Sally Faulkner 'barred' from speaking with children

Yahoo7 News /

The mother at the centre of an alleged child abduction attempt involving a 60 Minutes crew says she has been "barred" from speaking with her children.

Sally Faulkner told The Australian her former husband Ali Elamine has cut off access to the two children who were taken to Lebanon on a holiday.

"There has been no contact, even though he promised in the court that he would allow me to talk and Skype with the kids and that I would be able to come see them," Ms Faulkner said.

Sally Faulker with her two children. Source: Facebook

Ms Faulkner said she had not been in contact with the two children, Lahela, 5, and Noah, 3, since she left Beirut on April 21 after being released from prison with the 60 Minutes crew.

"I just feel so lost not being able to talk to them."

The custody battle is set to be heard in court later this week after Ms Faulkner, together with a child recovery operation team and a 60 Minutes crew allegedly attempted to snatch the children from their grandmother in a Beirut street in April.

As a condition of her release, Ms Faulkner was forced to give full custody of the children to Mr Elamine but was permitted access.

Noah and Lahela al-Amin with their father Ali Elamine. Photo: Reuters


It comes after the Brisbane mother was this month charged with kidnapping, following her alleged part in the operation.

Australian child recovery agent Adam Whittington was also charged along with Ms Faulkner, but the crew from the Nine Network had their charges reduced to the misdemeanour of failing to inform authorities of a criminal act.

Mr Whittington has remained behind bars since the incident unfolded.

