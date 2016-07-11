Cold snap sends shivers up New Zealand's spine

A cold shiver has rattled up the spine of New Zealand on Monday, with some centres not getting above zero.

Freezing fog and frost were snapped by Katherine Curran on her way to Omarama. Credit: Twitter/@babalonsister

WeatherWatch reported that at 1pm it was still -3 degrees in Twizel and Middlemarch, while Cromwell and Alexandra hovered around -2.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said it was forced to close State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 9am on Monday, reopening it just before noon.

It warned all drivers should be careful of shaded areas on roads.

SH8 Tekapo to Twizel (Burkes Pass) is now open to traffic. Ice is still an issue, so care is still needed. ^SM pic.twitter.com/TOOcTWpAzW — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) July 10, 2016

Seven people were injured in a crash close to Tekapo just after 8am. Emergency services were called the accident at Irishman Creek.

The car rolled on SH8, the Tekapo to Twizel road, and there had been reports of cars struggling on ice in the area, a police spokesman said.

One person with serious injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital, while six others received minor injuries, St John Ambulance said.

Police said another crash had happened on the same road in the morning, in which one person was also injured.

Average or below average temperatures have swept across large swathes of the country.

Temperatures in Christchurch reached 8 degrees, while it was 12 in Nelson and 13 in Wellington.

Parts of Auckland were down to a below average 12 degrees thanks to a south east flow that's covering the upper North Island.

Weatherwatch has predicted that snow should fall on New Zealand's ski fields in the North and South Island over this week and weekend.