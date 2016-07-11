'Do not deserve to be on the road': Cop scolds drunk woman for allegedly hitting pedestrian

A NSW police officer lectures a drunk and barefoot woman for driving and hitting a pedestrian saying she “could have killed someone”.

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly driving her white Mercedes 4WD on Pitt Street at 12:30am Monday when she crashed into a male pedestrian in Sydney's CBD.

In the video, a male police officer from from Sydney Central Local Area Command scolds at the woman and tells her she doesn't deserve to be on the road because of her actions.

“Because of your actions you nearly killed someone tonight because you’re drunk,” the officer said.

“You are drunk. You do not deserve to be on the road the way you’re acting.”

The police officer holds the woman up as she slips while climbing into the police van.

The officer tells the woman that it is people like her that get others killed before putting the shoe on the other foot.

“Imagine if that guy had a family. How would you feel? Imagine that was a child.”

The woman wasn't injured and blew a positive roadside breath test.

She was taken to Day Street Police Station before being taken to Sydney Eye Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The pedestrian suffered from a head injury and received medical attention at the scene.

Police are urging the man or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Sydney City Police Station or Crime Stoppers.