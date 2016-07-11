Underworld figure's son arrested over 'brutal kidnapping and axe attack'

The son of a Sydney underworld boss allegedly attacked a man with an axe before bundling him into a car boot over a pokie winnings dispute.

Police have charged Tony Vincent Jnr, 49, and his girlfriend Asha Baverstock, 24, over the alleged brutal axe attack, News Corp reports.

It is alleged Vincent Jr. lured the 25-year-old man to a Hornsby home on June 22 and sliced open his right tricep and cutting his hand and foot with the axe and put him into the boot of a car.

His girlfriend allegedly joined him as the pair drove the victim into 30kms into Sydney’s CBD before stopping for petrol at a Shell service station on South Dowling St, Waterloo.

When the Holden Commodore stopped it is alleged the bloodied victim took the chance, opened the boot and ran 150 metres to a Vista Grande Meriton apartment block.

The man spent two days in St Vincent’s Hospital for the stab wounds and lost an artery and a tendon in one finger, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Vincent Jr. was arrested at Strathfield Railway Station on June 30 after allegedly providing fake details to Police Transport Officer when they asked him to show them proof of a train ticket.

He was taken to Burwood Police Station where police linked him to a number of assaults in the Hornsby and Sutherland areas, including the alleged axe attack.

His girlfriend, Baverstock, was arrested at a Redfern unit last week.

The couple have been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and take and detain in company with intent to gain advantage.

According to the publication, Vincent Jr. is the son of Sydney crime boss Tony Vincent who spent three years in prison for over a $150 million bank robbery.