'Love ya': Hilarious videobomb of news segment goes viral

Is this the most brilliant videobomb ever?

During the filming of a weekly 7 News segment at a local Queensland shopping centre a passerby has decided to grab her 15 seconds of fame, in a clip that has since gone viral.

On Tuesday, local Mackay resident Georgia made the snap decision to jump in front of the camera, however firstly she had to make sure her appearance was on point.

As any self-respecting woman on film would do, she can be seen fixing her brows and flicking her golden locks to perfect her appearance.

The hilarious clip has since been viewed more than 2.3 million times showing Georgia casually walking up behind radio host Scott Linden and proceeding to videobomb his broadcast.

The filming took place on Tuesday at around lunch time inside the Mt Pleasant Shopping Centre in Mackay.

When asked by Yahoo7 what his reaction to the video was Scott responded, “The first I knew was when the camera operator Stacie started giggling."

“Then I turned and looked but I didn’t know who it was at the time until I turned around and saw her standing there,” Scott told Yahoo7.

When asked if she was a well-known local identity he replied, “I have met her before, at different events I’ve talked to Georgia.

“Quite often Georgia will speak at various events in the area, special need events,” Scott told Yahoo7.

“A friend of mine runs a organisation called All Abilities Mackay and Georgia goes to those events.”

When Scott was asked to describe her personality he responded, “Incredibly outgoing. Not shy and always happy, always smiling, always talkative!”

After an interview Friday morning on his local radio station Star 101.9 Linden told Yahoo7 that Georgia was "very excited" and "loving the attention.”

Linden’s reaction to the viral hit was one of surprise.

“Couldn’t believe it! I can’t even remember how many views it had in the beginning. When I saw it at 150k I thought that was amazing,” he said.

When asked what Georgia was doing in the video, a giggling Linden responded, “she has seen the camera, done the eyebrows and given the hair a bit of a flick.”

There is no word yet if Georgia is set to make a follow up appearance in any future segments.

News break – July 9