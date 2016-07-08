Residents in the North Island were woken up by loud thunderclaps and hundreds of lightning strikes last night.

'What a storm': Wild weather keeps North Island residents wide awake

More than 1400 lightning strikes were recorded around the upper North Island between midnight and 1am as a severe storm gathered force.

1585 lightning strikes observed in the #Auckland region btwn 10pm-2am last night. #nosleeptill...the storm was over. pic.twitter.com/A6yKaasvr8 — Niwa Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2016

1414 lightning strikes in the past 60 minutes around the upper North Island: https://t.co/GrIZVvTp5y Happy Sleeping! pic.twitter.com/5z5ORJbuRv — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) July 7, 2016

As the front swept southwards over the North Island, residents in Auckland were woken as loud thunder boomed and lightning struck just after midnight.

Many people turned to Twitter to share their experiences.

What a storm! The power just went out and the thunder, lightning, wind and rain is pretty intense here in #Auckland — Mark Garrison (@MarkGarrison1) July 7, 2016

One hell of a remarkable lightning show over Auckland tonight #NightShift glad I'm awake to witness this one — cornbeef (@berniesvoice) July 7, 2016

A handful of houses in northern Auckland had flooded basements, RNZ reports.

The Fire Service said high winds have brought down trees and powerlines in Rawhiti and Wainui.

The MetService earlier warned those east of Warkworth to expect torrential rain.

Fairfax reported that the Fire Service was kept busy with around a dozen callouts to help homeowners in Warkworth, Leigh and Matakana cope with flash flooding in properties and on roads.

Meanwhile, wild weather has been lashing parts of the country today, causing flooding and slips.

READ MORE: Roads closed by flooding and slips as wild weather batters New Zealand

The MetService earlier issued a severe weather warning, saying central New Zealand could be hit by gales and heavy rain could hit Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay on Friday.

The severe southeast gales could blast parts of northern Westland, Buller, the Marlborough Sounds and central North Island high country during Friday, with gusts of 120km/h in exposed places.

READ MORE: Severe weather warning in place for parts of New Zealand

"Winds of this strength can cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures and make for hazardous driving conditions."

Up to 120mm of rain was expected in the Hawke's Bay ranges north of Wairoa, causing streams and rivers to rise and possible surface flooding and slips.