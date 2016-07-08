Sister's chillings words hours before a police officer shot dead Philando Castile

Hours before an innocent black man was shot dead by a police officer, the victim and his sister spoke about their conceal-carry permits and said they were scared of carrying their weapons because they thought they would be executed.

WARNING – Distressing content.

Philando Castile was driving in Falcon Heights with his fiancé Diamond Reynolds and her four-year-old daughter when he was pulled over by a Minnesota police officer, citing a broken tail light.

Reynolds, who also goes by Lavish Reynolds, live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting in a Facebook Live video to show people across the globe "what the police do".

Hours after his death Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, told CNN that he and his sister had stopped by her house where they had a conversation that seems fated in retrospect.

Here, the two of them had discussed the dangers of carrying weapons, even though both were legally permitted to do so.

Brother and sister agreed they needed to be cautious.

"'I really don't even want to carry my gun because I'm afraid that they'll shoot me first and then ask questions later'," Valerie recalled her daughter saying.

The heartbroken mother is "outraged" that her law-abiding son was killed by the law and said her son "didn't antagonise that officer in any way to make him feel like his life was threatened".

"He had a permit to carry, but with all of that, trying to do the right things and live accordingly by the law, he was killed by the law," she said.

Valerie and Clarence both thanked Diamond for live streaming the incident because otherwise his family “wouldn’t have known what really happened to him".

Valerie also noted that so many African-American men, women and children are being executed by the police and there is no consequence.

Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, said the bloody images of his dying nephew is the "most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life".

Clarence also said the officer was not an officer, but "just a man".

"An officer is supposed to serve and protect," Clarence said. "He is not an officer. He is a man."

In the live-stream video, Reynolds explains that an officer had just shot her fiancé four times and turns the camera to a bloody and dying Castile whose head is slumped back in the driver's seat.

His white shirt is drowning in blood and falls in and out of consciousness as a police officer continues to stand with his gun drawn at him.

"Please, officer, don't tell me that you just did this to him. You shot four bullets into him, sir. He was just getting his license and registration, sir," Reynolds said.

The camera turns to Philando who has his wrists crossed and is grasping onto his left rib cage and peers emptily upward.

The horrifying video has been viewed 4 million times and Philando was pulled over at 9pm local time on Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street.

Reynolds told reporters that police left her boyfriend “sitting in the car after they shot him. Nobody checking his pulse, nothing."

Castile, 32, was a school nutrition services supervisor who was popular among his colleagues and students, according to his employer.

The Justice Department said it was assessing the Minneapolis area incident but did not say if it would start a formal investigation into whether excessive force was used.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said “it is a senseless tragedy” but immediately questioned a racial motive.

“Would this have happened if the driver were white, if the passengers were white?” he asked a news conference.

"I don’t think it would have," he said, adding he will do everything in his power to see justice served.

Castile was killed hours after the department said it had opened an investigation into another fatal shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by two police officers.

Alton Sterling, 37, was selling CDs outside a convenience store when he was shot by Louisiana Police, triggering protests over the latest in a string of cases of alleged police brutality against black suspects.

Captured on at least two videos, the officers are shown ordering Sterling to the ground early Tuesday after an anonymous caller told police they had been threatened by a man with a gun.

While he was pinned down, one officer pulled a gun and shot him five times at close range.

Sterling was the 558th person to be killed by police in the U.S. this year, according to The Guardian's database, The Counted.

The two videos have sparked widespread outrage and protests.

Many African-American parents asked on social media what they should tell their children to avoid deadly confrontations with police officers because their previous guidance was to always be polite and to obey police officers’ commands.

Outside the Governor's Mansion. The whole damn system is guilty as hell. #PhilandoCastile #FalcolnHeightsShooting pic.twitter.com/mXgVqx64z3 — Black Lives MPLS (@BlackLivesMpls) July 7, 2016

Hundreds of demonstrators, including Reynolds, gathered outside the Minnesota Governor’s Residence in St. Paul overnight. Some protesters used police tape from the shooting site to cover the governor’s gate in protest.

There were chants of “No justice, no peace, f*** you police!” and “The whole damn system is guilty as hell. Indict, convict, send those killer cops to jail!”