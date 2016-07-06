What the Australian Parliament might be debating when Pauline Hanson returns

If her fiery media appearances in recent days are anything to go by, Pauline Hanson is going to turn debates in the new Senate from droll affairs into dynamite entertainment.

In her time since coming to mainstream attention Hanson has rarely made an appearance that did not create some storm of controversy.

The former fish and chip shop owner from Ipswich never shies away from controversy, nor speaking her mind, but what does she actually think and stand for.

We've collected some of her policies and provided links to the One Nation website for some of her major policies.

Australians might expect this behaviour to continue with her return to professional politics, but what should they expect from her policies?

From immigration and refugees, terrorism, public health and political correctness, Hanson has stated her position on a number of divisive topics.

While some of her views might have existed on the far fringes of popular opinion, we can anticipate they might now be debated in the Australian Parliament.

Refugees

It's not hard to figure someone whose maiden speech in parliament 20 years ago declared her belief that Australia was "in danger of being swamped by Asians" could think that refugees today might have the same result.

When the world reeled at the drowning death of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi last November, Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull offered 12,000 refugees fleeing wars in the Middle East a new home in Australia.

But Hanson was against he idea, suggesting we would not know if terrorist sleeper agents might be hidden among the families and that "we must be more vigilant in who we bring out to Australia".

"Malcolm Turnbull, people don't want another 12,000 refugees in Australia. People of Australia don't want more Muslim refugees in Australia."

The comments came in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.

Hanson's One Nation Party calls for a complete halt to Muslim migration and "net zero" migrant policy, meaning only one can come in for one going out.

Just like a nightclub.

Political correctness

Throughout her time on the national stage, Hanson has never let "political correctness" stand in the way of expressing her views – no matter who was offended.

When media personality Eddie McGuire was under fire for comments about drowning Melbourne sports journalist Caroline Wilson, Hanson said people needed to "toughen up".

"It was said in a jest… it was said in a joke," she said.

"You know, some of these journalists I'd drown half of them actually."

The One Nation Party does not have a policy on political correctness or free speech, possibly because having one would be politically correct.

Workplace discrimination

When women's active wear chain Lorna Jane specified a preference for new employees' dress sizes, Hanson backed the company.

"If you're employing people you should be able to advertise for who you want, whether it be male of female, fat or thin... because you are the one paying the wages, you know what works for your business," she said.

That's certainly one topic a former small business owner could speak on with authority.

One Nation's employment policy is "based on fairness and equality for all parties concerned" – unless a potential employer thinks you're too fat, of course.

Vaccinations

When a Melbourne mother organised a meet-up for unvaccinated children at Melbourne Zoo in January, many people said it was irresponsible.

Public health officials slammed the mother, but Hanson came to her defence.

"I had my kids vaccinated, but I'll tell you what I'd think twice about it these days and if the government wants to be responsible..." she began to say before her long-time opposite Derryn Hinch cut her off.

"Pauline that is irresponsible," said Hinch, jesting we should restart the "fluoridisation" debate again.

"There is debate and I spoke to a lot of people years ago about vaccination so I think there should be a debate, an educational process," she said.

One Nation does not have an all-encompassing health policy, but it does have a pro-euthanasia stance.

The party also has a pro-medical cannabis stance, stating it is one of the essential 50 Chinese herbs.

There is a detailed water policy, but this mostly concerns water management and resources – not the alleged effects of fluoride in the water.

The party does however have a policy on Agenda 21 – a pan-national agreement signed by Paul Keating in 1992 that many critics state was the begging of the global governance in the New World Order.

"Agenda 21 seeks to control you and your life," the One Nation policy states.

Welcome back to Parliament, Senator-elect.