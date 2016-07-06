Harriet Wran made two 000 calls after McNulty death

News

Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
But Harriet Wran, 28, who today pleaded guilty to robbery and being an accessory after the fact by harbouring then-boyfriend and co-accused Michael Lee, said she was “unaware of any plan to rob” Mr McNulty and was “shocked” at what played out.

Harriet Wran is escorted from a prison transport vehicle at the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney. Photo: AAP

With her murder charge now dropped, Ms Wran faces a sentencing hearing next week after almost two years in custody over Mr McNulty’s death.

According to court documents, Ms Wran made two triple-0 calls immediately after Mr McNulty was stabbed to death on August 10, 2014 – one for 13 seconds and a second for just three seconds.

She was arrested three days later with Mr Lee at Liverpool Station.

Harriet Wran was born into an Australian political aristocracy as one of former New South Wales Premier Neville Wran's five children from two marriages. Source: Facebook.

Ms Wran admits she met fellow murder accused Lloyd Haines that day in a bid to “obtain more ice to feed her drug dependency”.

Mr Haines had said he would not be allowed in the apartment as he tried to rob Mr McNulty “some weeks before”.

“At the time Wran knocked on the door of the unit the plan was for Wran to attempt to obtain more drugs from the occupants that she and Lee had money for,” the court documents state.

Neville Wran pictured with former Prime Minister Bob Hawke. Source: Getty Images.

Ms Wran went to the Redfern apartment, was told by Mr McNulty to show her face at a side window and was then permitted access to the unit.

“The deceased said to [his flatmate Brett Fitzgerald] ‘don’t worry, it’s just a girl’,” according to the facts.

Ms Wran said she remained in the living room but did not know Mr Lee entered with a knife or Mr Haines a balaclava.

“Wran did not attack [either McNulty or Fitzgerald], Fitzgerald did not see her do anything to encourage Haines and Lee during the robbery,” the court documents state.

Ms Wran was set to face a trial by jury in June but a number of delays pushed it back, including 11th-hour guilty pleas from both Mr Haines and Mr Lee.

Ms Wran, whose godfather was the late billionaire Kerry Packer, was born in 1988 into a privileged existence created by her barrister turned high-profile politician father and his glamorous academic second wife, Jill Hickson.

The picture perfect Wran family attending a charity event in 2005. Source: Getty Images.

Both Mr Haines and Mr Lee have pleaded guilty to murder and will appear in court on Friday ahead of sentencing.

