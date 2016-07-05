News

Inside the putrid squalor that forced Adelaide authorities to act
Inside the 'sea of garbage' where two young girls lived

Prison escapee who killed police officer back behind bars after bizarre manhunt

Yahoo7 /

A prison escapee who killed a police officer is back behind bars after a bizarre incident forced Adelaide’s main court into lockdown.

Witnesses claimed Gordon Marshall had threatened to blow up the court complex while he had spent less than 24 hours on the run.

Gordon Marshall was eligible for parole before the bizarre escape attempt. Photo: SA Police.

Marshall threatened to blow up a court house while on the run from police. Photo: 7 News.

Marshall was due to return to Northfield’s pre-release centre on Monday night after he had spent time volunteering at a charity furniture store.

Instead he allegedly ran from prison staff, sparking a manhunt.

30 years ago, at 17-years-old, Marshall was arrested for murdering police officer Lyncon Williams.

Police officer Lyncon Williams funeral.

The Adelaide court house went into lockdown during the incident. Photo: 7 News.

He had escaped prison before, but sources told 7 News in recent years he had been a ‘model prisoner’.

Marshall was eligible for parole and had the lowest security rating in the prison system with the freedom to come and go five days a week.

The manhunt came to an end when witnesses reported a suspicious man outside an Adelaide courthouse.

“We saw a guy just leaning against a post outside, holding something against his chest,” witness Kirra Clark told 7 News.

Witness Kirra Clark said she noticed a suspicious man outside the courthouse. Photo: 7 News.

“He was just completely silent, they were trying to talk to him and he just had his head down.”

Marshall is now back in the hands of police after the alarm was raised about 1pm after claims a man was allegedly making threats in the area.

The courthouse remained in lockdown for about half an hour.

Police seized a backpack and items inside it.

“They searched him literally right outside our window and pulled like two bags,” another witness 'Charlotte' told 7 News.

She claimed a pink substance inside snap-lock bags was found inside the backpack.

Now Marshall will be sent back to the prison’s highest security block, G Division.

He will face court on Wednesday.

