Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

'He wanted his victim to suffer': Pharmacist who spiked colleague's drink 23 times appeals against jail term

Leonie Ryan
Yahoo7 News /

A pharmacist who allegedly spiked a colleague’s drink with sedatives on 23 occasions is appealing against his 12-month maximum jail sentence.

Yan Chi “Anthony” Cheung, 34, repeatedly spiked Pamela Leung’s coffee and water after she rejected his sexual advances. The pair worked together at the University of NSW’s Kensington campus.

Cheung walked free from Waverly Local Court on Tuesday after immediately appealing against the decision of magistrate Michael Barko.

Anthony Cheung left court on bail, after being sentenced to a maximum 12-months behind bars. Photo: 7 News

He was granted bail, despite openly admitting to the claims, ahead of the appeal.

The court heard he allegedly spiked Ms Leung's drink with prescription drugs, including Phenergan, doxylamine, Endep, Seroquel and Deptran in 23 separate incidents.

At one point, Cheung allegedly tipped 150 milligrams of Deptran into her tin of coffee, meaning she was poisoned every time she made a coffee.

His victim wiped back tears as the court heard the extent of her suffering.

“The incomprehensible experience has robbed me of my trust of other people,” she wrote in a victim impact statement.

The court hear Pamela Leung, centre, was poisoned on at least 23 separate occasions. Photo: 7 News

"I painfully struggle to process what has happened."

Ms Leung told police she felt as though Cheung was “obsessed with her”, and said she had asked him to stop his advances after he purposely brushed past her breasts and bottom.

Cheung expressed his remorse in a letter to his victim.

“I sincerely apologise for the tremendous damage caused…” he wrote. “It was a heinous crime and unforgivable.”

Unforgivable, it seemed, for Magistrate Barko as well.

"This was pre-planned, premeditated, execution of criminal offending over a long period of time involving the same victim," he said. “For rebuffing his advances, he wanted his victim to suffer.”

Cheung began drugging Ms Leung after she rejected his sexual advances. Photo: 7 News

“I find it abhorrent.”

The magistrate questioned why police had not charged Cheung with 23 offences, instead rolling them all into a single charge.

Cheung was sentenced to serve a minimum 10 months and a maximum 12 months’ behind bars.

News break – July 5

