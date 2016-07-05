Puppy found in Auckland rubbish bin put down

A puppy found shivering in a bin in Auckland has been put down due to ill health.

Auckland Council confirmed Chip the puppy was put down on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook

Chip faced an uncertain future after he was plucked from a Grey Lynn dumpster by resident Jonathan Robins on Friday June 24 and handed to the Auckland Council-run animal shelter in Henderson.

It was thought the young dog could be part pit bull terrier, a breed Auckland Council does not adopt out because it considers them more dangerous than others.

Geoff Keber, from Auckland Council, told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday that the young pup had been put down due to ill health.

"That was as a result of the fact that he was not doing well. He was underweight and was in poor health when he was handed to us," he told Radio New Zealand.

"He was a very, very sick dog. And it was felt in the best interests of Chip, it would've been inhumane to prolong his suffering any longer."

Robins, 29, had earlier told RNZ that he would not have handed Chip over had he realised it was council policy to put down pit bulls.

He started a Save Chip petition that received more than 10,000 signatures.