Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
'I take responsibility': PM blames himself for lacklustre election result

Yahoo7 News /

Malcolm Turnbull appeared to be working in damage control as he addressed the public in the first official press conference since his early Sunday morning speech after election night.

The Prime Minister was joined by Barnaby Joyce as he admitted his campaign was a flop and blasted Labor’s so-called ‘Mediscare’ campaign as a “grotesque lie”.

“As prime minister and leader of the Liberal party I take full responsibility for our campaign. It is very clear that Barnaby and I have to work harder to rebuild or strengthen the trust of the Australian people in our side of politics,” he said.

Turnbull addressed the public for the first time since election night. Photo: 7 News

After midnight on Saturday, Turnbull highlighted how fake text messages appearing to be sent from Medicare were received by voters on the morning of Election Day.

He attributed these messages as a tactic from the Opposition – and said it was “real issue” that the public believed them.



“The fact that a significant number of people believed it shows us that we have work to do. We have to do more to reaffirm the fate of the Australian people in our commitment to health and to Medicare,” he said.

“There was some fertile ground in which the grotesque lie could be sown. It was very effective, very cynical, very dishonest, but effective.”

Turnbull eventually fronted the waiting crowds at 12:30am on Sunday morning. Photo: Getty

The election was the largest in Australian history in terms of the number of voters, but despite the unforeseen neck-and-neck results both men remained confident in their party.

“As far as the outcome is concerned, the counting is continuing,” Turnbull said. “We remain confident of reforming our government after the count is completed”

“I’m confident, but not cocky, that we will be the government,” Joyce added.

