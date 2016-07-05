'They ain't seen anything yet': Counting resumes as Credlin cuts down Abbott's usurpers

Vote counting has started again after a two-day hiatus while the allegations and name calling between and among parties continues into another day.

Disgruntled Liberal MPs have been warned any attempt to undermine the authority of Malcolm Turnbull threatens the prime minister's chances of forming a new government.

Three days after an inconclusive election, the coalition remains in the box seat to win a slim majority or negotiate minority government with up to five crossbenchers.

But some conservative Liberals want coalition MPs to have a say in those negotiations, worried Mr Turnbull will sell them out to preserve his own position.

Attorney-General George Brandis has warned his colleagues that sniping at Mr Turnbull threatens to undermine the prime minister's ability to bargain with independents.

"Stability is always better than instability, discipline is always better than indiscipline, playing a team game is always better than self-indulgence," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Not to be silenced, Tony Abbott's former chief of staff Peta Credlin who repeated comments made by Alan Jones that Turnbull's advisors were a "hapless set of bedwetters" while Turnbull "broke the Liberal Party's heart".

"I feel justified in putting this out there because, you know what? Everyone's had a crack at me and the advice I gave the prime minister – Tony Abbott – but at least he won an election," she said on Andrew Bolt's show Monday night.

Ms Credlin had a number of knives out for a number senior Liberal Party MPs and Turnbull allies promoted after Abbott's knifing, only to lose their seats at Saturday's election.

"Arthur Sinodinos, James McGrath, Scott Ryan – they're the ones that were at least in the Senate and kept their seats. Wyatt Roy, Peter Hendy – that collective brains-trust that sat there and undid Tony Abbott, I don't think have been giving the prime minister great advice," she said.

Credlin shot down any presumptions of Abbott returning to the leader and cut down the allegation that she undermined the party's chances by openly commenting and criticising Turnbull during the campaign.

"If they think that I've tried to settle scores, well they ain't seen anything yet," Ms Credlin warned.

With counting resuming, a million or so postal votes might be just enough to get the coalition over the line for majority government.

But the government might have to wait until the end of next week to know for sure.

Liberal strategists are banking on a historic postal vote bias towards coalition MPs when electoral officials resume counting votes on Tuesday.

At this stage, the coalition believes it has 69 lower seats in the bag - six short of a majority - Labor 66, the Greens one and independents four.

Nine seats remain in doubt: Capricornia, Cowan, Forde, Herbert, Hindmarsh where Labor leads, Chisholm, Dunkley, Gilmore where the coalition is ahead, and Grey where the Nick Xenophon Team is hoping to add a second MP.

The Liberals are confident about retaining Dunkley, Forde and Gilmore, hopeful about picking up Chisholm from Labor but less so about retaining Hindmarsh.

The Nationals believe they can hold the Rockhampton seat of Capricornia despite trailing by nearly 1000 votes.

Herbert and Cowan remain in the mix despite their Liberal MPs Ewen Jones and Luke Simpkins trailing by a similar margin.

While the most likely outcome is a minority coalition government - with 75 seats - that relies on one or two crossbenchers for support, some inside the coalition still believe 78 seats is not beyond their reach.

