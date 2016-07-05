NRL star Semi Radradra pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

Parramatta Eels star Semi Radradra has pleaded not guilty to three domestic violence changes in a Sydney court.

NSW police took the 24-year-old in for questioning when he arrived at Sydney Airport from Fiji last week.

He was charged with assault causing domestic violence-related actual bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence-related common assault.

The NRL player was also served with an apprehended violence order.

The case has been postponed for 16 August.

Last week, the Eels confirmed they had been made aware of charges laid against Radradra.

"This is a serious matter and the club is treating it as such," Parramatta Eels director Geoff Gerard said.

"In accordance with our club's values, Semi will be afforded the presumption of innocence, and we will continue to provide him and his family with all the support and welfare services we have available.”

"The club will work closely with the relevant authorities and be open with the NRL Integrity Unit throughout this process."