Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

NRL star Semi Radradra pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

Yahoo News /

Parramatta Eels star Semi Radradra has pleaded not guilty to three domestic violence changes in a Sydney court.

NSW police took the 24-year-old in for questioning when he arrived at Sydney Airport from Fiji last week.

He was charged with assault causing domestic violence-related actual bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence-related common assault.

yhoo.it/29d Parramatta Eels NRL player Semi Radradra arrives at Parramatta Local Court. Photo: AAP

The 24-year-old Fijian’s future is in the air after he was charged with three domestic violence offences against his ex-partner. Photo: AAP

The NRL player was also served with an apprehended violence order.

The case has been postponed for 16 August.

Last week, the Eels confirmed they had been made aware of charges laid against Radradra.

"This is a serious matter and the club is treating it as such," Parramatta Eels director Geoff Gerard said.

Perina Ting has taken out an AVO against her former partner Radradra. Photo: 7 News.

Semi Radradra arrived back in Sydney from Fiji on Thursday night, he was charged by police hours later. Photo: Getty

"In accordance with our club's values, Semi will be afforded the presumption of innocence, and we will continue to provide him and his family with all the support and welfare services we have available.”

"The club will work closely with the relevant authorities and be open with the NRL Integrity Unit throughout this process."


