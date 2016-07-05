Salim Mehajer being investigated for 'transferring $20 million to Lebanon'

Controversial councillor Salim Mehajer is being investigated by NSW Police after he allegedly transferred $20 million to an offshore account in Lebanon, News Corp reports.

Police have prepared a report on the alleged transfer, which is thought to have been made to one or more accounts in Lebanon, according to reports in The Australian.

It is believed Mr Mehajer's ­father, Mohamad Mehajer, introduced the former deputy mayor into property development and he later took control of the family's companies.

It is understood no laws have been officially broken because offshore transfers are legal.



However, the incident is a concern to authorities due to the on-going controversy and legal issues surrounding Mr Mehajer following his time served as deputy mayor of Sydney’s Auburn council.

By law, all offshore transactions of $10,000 or more have to be reported for AUSTRAC, but if both parties are institutionally facilitated transfers, authorities don't have to be notified.

It is understood police sent the report to the Australian Taxation Office, which is reported to be chasing up Mr Mehajer for $1 million in unpaid taxes from his failed property development company, SM Project Developments.

Police and ATO have declined to comment.

Mr Mehajer told the newspaper that his personal and company transactions "are carried out under strict legal advice" and remain at "arm's length".

The Flamboyant former deputy mayor first came to attention in August 2015 with his lavish "wedding of the century" that involved an array of luxurious sports cars, motorbikes, helicopters and even a sea plane.

Mr Mehajer was sacked in February and reputation took a severe blow when it was revealed he closed off a street in Lidcombe for his wedding party without gaining council permission.

He has consistently denied running for council out of personal interest and dismissed allegations he lobbyied councillors to change their mind so it would benefit himself and family members.

During a public inquiry into Auburn City Council, Mr Mehajer said he was upset when his request to have half of a $650,000 deposit he paid for a council-owned car park returned was refused.

Auburn council later decided to return $325,000 of the deposit to Mr Mehajer and he denied claims it was a council decision not to extend a time limit needed to secure the car park contract before he was a councillor influenced his decision to run in the election.

Mr Mehajer also quashed suggestions his success had strong ties to his previously jailed developer father Mohamad Mehajer.

