News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Salim Mehajer being investigated for 'transferring $20 million to Lebanon'

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Controversial councillor Salim Mehajer is being investigated by NSW Police after he allegedly transferred $20 million to an offshore account in Lebanon, News Corp reports.

0624_1800_nsw_stab
1:03

Two men stabbed in Lidcombe brawl
0708_1800_SYD-Greyhounds
1:52

Greyhound industry won’t budge on ban
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0302_sun_petrol
2:27

Competition Commission to investigate petrol price cycle
0301_1800_MEL-MustangSally
1:39

Sally Capp confirms she will stand for Melbourne Lord Mayor
0301_1600_nat_mehajer
0:43

Mehajer sentenced for assaulting cabbie with eftpos machine
0301_1500_wa-Council
1:43

Perth City Council to be suspended
EXCLUSIVE clip from 'Hondros'
1:02

EXCLUSIVE clip from 'Hondros'
0226_1800_syd_salim
0:57

Salim Mehajer pleads guilty to assault
1018_0700_nat_
0:33

Santa joins Alaskan City Council

New Jersey becomes14th U.S. state to allow same-sex marriage
Stock rally could be on last legs
1:33

Stock rally could be on last legs
 

Police have prepared a report on the alleged transfer, which is thought to have been made to one or more accounts in Lebanon, according to reports in The Australian.

Salim Mehajer is being investigated after he allegedly transferred $20 million to an offshore account in Lebanon. Photo: AAP

It is believed Mr Mehajer's ­father, Mohamad Mehajer, introduced the former deputy mayor into property development and he later took control of the family's companies.

It is understood no laws have been officially broken because offshore transfers are legal.

However, the incident is a concern to authorities due to the on-going controversy and legal issues surrounding Mr Mehajer following his time served as deputy mayor of Sydney’s Auburn council.

Salim Mehajer is pictured with his wife, Aysha Mehajer. Photo: Supplied.

By law, all offshore transactions of $10,000 or more have to be reported for AUSTRAC, but if both parties are institutionally facilitated transfers, authorities don't have to be notified.

It is understood police sent the report to the Australian Taxation Office, which is reported to be chasing up Mr Mehajer for $1 million in unpaid taxes from his failed property development company, SM Project Developments.

Police and ATO have declined to comment.

Mr Mehajer told the newspaper that his personal and company transactions "are carried out under strict legal advice" and remain at "arm's length".

It is alleged Salim Mehajer made planning and development decisions and lobbied councillors to change their mind so it would benefit himself and family members. Photo: AAP


The Flamboyant former deputy mayor first came to attention in August 2015 with his lavish "wedding of the century" that involved an array of luxurious sports cars, motorbikes, helicopters and even a sea plane.

Mr Mehajer was sacked in February and reputation took a severe blow when it was revealed he closed off a street in Lidcombe for his wedding party without gaining council permission.

He has consistently denied running for council out of personal interest and dismissed allegations he lobbyied councillors to change their mind so it would benefit himself and family members.

Salim Mehajer said his personal and company transactions 'are carried out under strict legal advice.'

Photo: AAP

Salim Mehajer says he has 'zero regrets' about his lavish lifestyle choices and council decisions ahead of public inquiry to find out whether he pushed through alleged dodgy dealings. Photo: AAP


During a public inquiry into Auburn City Council, Mr Mehajer said he was upset when his request to have half of a $650,000 deposit he paid for a council-owned car park returned was refused.

Auburn council later decided to return $325,000 of the deposit to Mr Mehajer and he denied claims it was a council decision not to extend a time limit needed to secure the car park contract before he was a councillor influenced his decision to run in the election.

Mr Mehajer also quashed suggestions his success had strong ties to his previously jailed developer father Mohamad Mehajer.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top