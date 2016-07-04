Headless body of kidnapped Canadian Robert Hall dug up in Philippines

Philippine troops have dug up what they believe to be the headless body of a kidnapped Canadian hostage, who was beheaded by jihadist group Abu Sayyaf in June.

According to intelligence reports, a group of villagers found the body of Robert Hall on Saturday in the Talipao municipality on Jolo island, south of Manila.

In September 2015, Hall was kidnapped with fellow Canadian John Ridsdel, Norwegian Kjartan Sikkengstad and Filipino Marites Flor.

They four were kidnapped from a resort on the southern island Samal and taken by boat to Sulu, a predominantly Muslim and impoverished province 950 kilometres south of Manila.

Hall was beheaded by Islamist separatist group Abu Sayyaf on the southern Sulu island more than two weeks after the deadline passed for a ransom payment of more than $8 million.

Villagers led the troops to a hinterland near Kamuntayan village in Sulu province's Talipao town where the militants buried Hall's body.

Hall's body will be brought to a military camp in the capital Manila to undergo DNA testing.

His severed head was found abandoned outside a Roman Catholic cathedral on June 13.

Military spokesman Major Filemon Tan says chances are high that they have no discovered his head.

According to intelligence reports, the head is believed to be Hall's because of where it was found and its Caucasian features.

Fellow Canadian Ridsdel was beheaded by the militant group in April.

Sikkengstad remains in Abu Sayyaf custody and Flor has been freed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the killings and called on other nations not to pay ransoms if their citizens are abducted to discourage the militants from carrying out more ransom kidnappings.

Philippine troops have been carrying out an offensive that has killed dozens of militants in Sulu.

The Abu Sayyaf, which has more than 400 armed fighters, is blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist group for bombings, kidnappings for ransom, beheadings and extortion.

The militants have been weakened by years of battle setbacks but remain a national security threat.

Freed hostage Marites Flor recounts boyfriend's beheading by Philippine militants

Marites Flor was also abducted in September by the militants, along with Mr Hall and Mr Ridsdel.

The Filipina hostage broke down in tears as she as she recounted watching the horrifying moment her boyfriend was beheaded.

"It was painful to see them so happy before they did the beheading. They just put handcuffs on him and took him out," she said.

Last week, Flor was dropped off at dawn outside the house of a local politician on Sulu, provincial police chief Wilfredo Cayat told AFP.

Incoming Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he and his aides were "able to negotiate" for her release.

Duterte says he is currently trying to secure the release of the fourth hostage, Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad.

"Hopefully, God willing, the Norwegian will be freed soon," the firebrand politician - who has vowed to crack down on crime - said in a speech from his hometown of Davao, with Flor beside him.