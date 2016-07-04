Flying mako stalks young fisherman in Sharknado-like moment

Three young fisherman live to tell the tale of survival after a flying shark was captured stalking their boat, reminiscing a scene out of cult movie Sharknado.

The mako shark was caught on camera attacking a boat with three anglers fishing 12 kilometres off the coast of Point Peron in Western Australia.

In the Sharknado-like video, the flying creature launches few metres in to the air and flips out of the water.

The shark then spins around and crashes back under water.

Jake Beazley, Lachlan Dance and Ben Hall told Sunrise they were at first "ecstatic" at the rare occurrence but became wary once it began biting the engine’s propeller.

“It was chewing away at it a little bit and kept coming back for more,” Lachlan Dance said.

“As we were bringing the bait up and garbed on of the baits and swam around and began jumping out of the water.”

“It was putting on an aerial show.

The young fisherman said they had come across a few different sharks that day, including a few bronze-whalers and a whiskery shark, but the one in the video was the biggest.