Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Flying mako stalks young fisherman in Sharknado-like moment

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Three young fisherman live to tell the tale of survival after a flying shark was captured stalking their boat, reminiscing a scene out of cult movie Sharknado.

The mako shark was caught on camera attacking a boat with three anglers fishing 12 kilometres off the coast of Point Peron in Western Australia.

This is the incredible moment a Mako shark entertained and terrified three young Perth fisherman. Photo: Sunrise

In the Sharknado-like video, the flying creature launches few metres in to the air and flips out of the water.

The shark then spins around and crashes back under water.

Jake Beazley, Lachlan Dance and Ben Hall told Sunrise they were at first "ecstatic" at the rare occurrence but became wary once it began biting the engine’s propeller.

JJake Beazley, Lachlan Dance, Ben Hall and Shaun Davenport told Sunrise they were "ecstatic" at first of the rare sighting. Photo: Sunrise

The shark began lurking around the boat before it began biting the engine’s propeller. Photo: Sunrise

“It was chewing away at it a little bit and kept coming back for more,” Lachlan Dance said.

“As we were bringing the bait up and garbed on of the baits and swam around and began jumping out of the water.”

“It was putting on an aerial show.

The young fisherman said they had come across a few different sharks that day, including a few bronze-whalers and a whiskery shark, but the one in the video was the biggest.

