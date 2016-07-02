Holes appear in story of hotel owner who spied on guests having sex

The disturbing story of the Colorado hotel owner who spied on his guests through vents in the ceiling may not be entirely true, after several discrepancies in the tale came to light this week.

Gerald Foos allegedly spent four decades spying on his guests from the attic of the hotel through specially installed louvered vents in the ceiling, claiming to witness sexual encounters and even a murder.

But new records that surfaced this week have placed a large hole in Foos’ story, and discredited a forthcoming book by journalist and author Gay Talese.

Just days before ‘The Voyeur’s Motel’ was due to be published, it has been revealed that Foos did not own the hotel for eight years in the 80s, a period in which he claims have taken his wife into the annex to join in on his antics.

Foos failed to disclose the details of multiple sales of the hotel between 1980 to 1988 to Mr Talese, causing the author to immediately discredit his own work.

“I should not have believed a word he said,” the 84-year-old told The Washington Post.

“I’m not going to promote this book,” he added. “How dare I promote it when its credibility is down the toilet?”

“The source of my book, Gerald Foos, is certifiably unreliable,” Mr Talese said. “He’s a dishonorable man, totally dishonorable. . . . I know that. . . . I did the best I could on this book, but maybe it wasn’t good enough.”

Mr Talese backtracked on his comments the following day, saying he was speaking in the heat of the moment and still supported the book.

The inconsistencies begin with Foos claiming he had access to his “sexual researcher’s station” during a three-year period after the sale of the hotel in 1980.

The property’s new owner, Earl Ballard, denied this claim saying the attic had been locked off and the spy vents closed during this time.

He did, however, confirm that Foos had spied on guests for many years in the 70s.

In one of his journals dated from 1973, Foos recorded 296 sexual acts, 195 of which involved white heterosexuals who favoured the missionary position.

“Over all, he counted 184 male orgasms and 33 female orgasms,” Talese wrote in his book.

“He was pretty open about that,” Mr Ballard recalled. “At least he was to me.”

During this time, Mr Ballad said that he and another man were sometimes invited by Foos to join him in the annex to spy on the hotel guests.

Ballad confirmed that he went on several occasions but maintained that he “never liked Gerald”.

“He certainly was a pervert," he said.

But Foos maintained Mr Ballad was also a keen watcher, telling media he was “as big a voyeur as I was”.

The hotel changed hands again several times until Foos reacquired the hotel in 1988.

He said he didn’t tell Mr Talese about the change in ownership because he “didn’t think it would be interesting to people to see two voyeurs fighting over the same turf”.

Mr Talese and the book’s publisher, Grove Atlanic, said any discrepancies in the events may be corrected in later editions.

The movie rights to The Voyeur’s Hotel have already been sold to Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks.

News break – July 2