Pauline Hanson lands Queensland Senate seat

Pauline Hanson has won and is returning to Canberra as a senator for Queensland following the election.

The controversial anti-immigration campaigner lost her Lower House seat in 1998 and has failed in at least eight state and federal campaigns since to revive her political career.

Earlier tonight she told 7 News, “They see me as a true blue Aussie”.

“Someone who really cares about them, that’s what I’m hearing all the time.

“Or she got the guts to say what we’re thinking.

“People want Australian values, they want their culture, they want their way of life. I suppose they see me as a person who really cares about them, someone who cares about this country.

“What I’m hearing is quiet positive. It’s going to be very intetesteing and not only in Queensland but also across Australia.”

Hanson was engaged in a three-way contest between current independent senator Glenn Lazarus and a candidate from Katter's Australian Party for some of the state's 12 Senate spots.

Pauline Hanson arrives at her #ausvotes function saying she expects to pickup 2 senate seats @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/ktehWZmDye — Simon Love (@SimoLove) July 2, 2016

Political analysts said the elimination of group voting tickets under changes brought through Parliament shortly before the election was called are strengthening Ms Hanson's chances.

Hanson, the right-wing serial political candidate, known for her tough stance on immigration, cast her vote and handed out voting cards in the western Brisbane suburb of Jamboree Heights early on Saturday morning.

Hanson was first elected to federal parliament in 1996.

She lost a bid for the Queensland seat of Lockyer in 2015 - the 12th election campaign of her career.

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk spent Saturday visiting polling booths with Labor's Oxley candidate Milton Dick, said she was "very worried" about the rise of minor parties, including Ms Hanson's One Nation.

"She has the ability to be a very divisive person," Palaszczuk told AAP.

When speaking recently about Hanson, Senator Glenn Lazarus said, "People like Pauline, to me, are distractions," he told AAP. "Here we are right now talking about her.

"I get a lot of positive feedback about what I am doing, so I will continue to do that and not worry about what other people are doing or saying in other areas."