'WTF Auckland. This isn't Christchurch': New Zealand wakes up to freezing temperatures

Heavy frost has blanked large parts of New Zealand overnight, with temperatures as low as -7 degrees in parts of Otago and -2 reported in Auckland.

It was a cold morning in Auckland, as this windshield shows. Photo: Lisa Woodfine/Facebook

Waikato reached -4 in places, Canterbury -4 and a "stunning -7 in Masterton", according to WeatherWatch, who said in some places it was the heaviest frost of 2016.

A heavy frost can also be expected on Saturday night, especially in the North Island, which its in the centre of the high pressure.

Residents in Auckland were quick to share their experiences on social media.

WTF Auckland. This isn't Christchurch. What you playing at. pic.twitter.com/69ltOuWx0f — Jase (@BKKJase) July 1, 2016

Crunchy under foot in Masterton after a minimum of -4.5°C (-7.4°C on the grass) https://t.co/omQ9HMueuK ^PL pic.twitter.com/AYbwvyFbE9 — MetService (@MetService) July 1, 2016

White frosty morning in Auckland. Brrr! pic.twitter.com/Rw2Oyjf6UF — Greg Olsen (@itsgrego) July 1, 2016

Even parts of Auckland dipping to -2. My place on the North Shore up +2.4. But a good frost on the neighbours roof. pic.twitter.com/AYdHqrvz0b — Sam Wallace (@BreakfastSam) July 1, 2016

Brrr, 1deg, that is the lowest temp I have seen since I've been in auckland!!! https://t.co/VLzAtmPpGI pic.twitter.com/7DhgplubIj — Alex Legg (@AlexLegg) July 1, 2016