'WTF Auckland. This isn't Christchurch': New Zealand wakes up to freezing temperatures

Heavy frost has blanked large parts of New Zealand overnight, with temperatures as low as -7 degrees in parts of Otago and -2 reported in Auckland.
Waikato reached -4 in places, Canterbury -4 and a "stunning -7 in Masterton", according to WeatherWatch, who said in some places it was the heaviest frost of 2016.
A heavy frost can also be expected on Saturday night, especially in the North Island, which its in the centre of the high pressure.
Residents in Auckland were quick to share their experiences on social media.