News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crocodile spotted climbing up waterfall in Northern Territory
'He lunged himself up': Crocodile spotted climbing up waterfall in amazing video

'WTF Auckland. This isn't Christchurch': New Zealand wakes up to freezing temperatures

Yahoo New Zealand /

Heavy frost has blanked large parts of New Zealand overnight, with temperatures as low as -7 degrees in parts of Otago and -2 reported in Auckland.

Auckland wakes up to South Island temperatures

It was a cold morning in Auckland, as this windshield shows. Photo: Lisa Woodfine/Facebook

Waikato reached -4 in places, Canterbury -4 and a "stunning -7 in Masterton", according to WeatherWatch, who said in some places it was the heaviest frost of 2016.

A heavy frost can also be expected on Saturday night, especially in the North Island, which its in the centre of the high pressure.

Residents in Auckland were quick to share their experiences on social media.












Back To Top