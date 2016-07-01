Sydney bus crashes into pedestrian, cars and shops after driver suffers ‘medical episode’

News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
The crash happened about 8.50am on Friday morning on Cammeray’s Abbott St.

Photo: 7 News

The windscreen of the bus was smashed and debris was flown across the road.

Police have put the call out for witnesses following the crash.

A NSW police spokesman said initial inquiries have led police to believe the bus had left the road, striking a tree, which was pushed into a shop awning, before driving onto a pedestrian strip, hitting two parked cars and a pedestrian.

Witnesses at the scene told 7 News they believed the driver had suffered a medical incident.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics had treated five people at the scene.

One was a man in his 40s who suffered a medical incident.

Photo: 7 News.

A female bus passenger and two bystanders were also treated for minor injuries.

The pedestrian in his 60s was also treated for multiple fractures, he remains in a stable, but serious condition.

All were transported to Royal North Shore Hospital for further treatment.

The ambulance spokesman told Yahoo7 a witness was also treated for shock at the scene but did not require further treatment.

The driver's condition is unknown.

Officers attached to Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and will work with police to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

