On the day that his Olympic dreams were shattered, a damning video has emerged showing professional shooter Michael Diamond in a violent scuffle over a $50 car-detailing job.

Diamond's violent scuffle revealed as Olympic dreams shot down

Diamond was ruled ineligible to compete in this year’s Olympic games following a high range drink driving and firearms offence – allegations that he vehemently denied.

“I’m innocent, totally innocent and I’m prepared to fight it all the way,” he told journalists outside of court on Thursday.

On the day of his verdict, the two-time gold medalist was embroiled in another scandal, this time over a punch up with another man.

In footage obtained by 7 News, Diamond is seen in a physical altercation with a man allegedly over a $50 car-detailing job.

Aussie shooting champ charged over drink-driving, firearms

Michael Diamond breaks silence after drink-driving charge

Off camera, a woman tried to break up the fight as the two men shove each other.

Diamond, with his shirt ripped open, falls to the floor before the clip ends.

The car detailer told 7 News he believes the Olympic champion is troubled.

“I think Michael needs help and, you know, I'd like to see him get help,” he said.

Last month, Diamond was arrested with a blood alcohol reading of .0159 – more than three times the legal limit.

Inside the car, police found an unsecured gun with 150 rounds of ammunition.

Diamond insisted he wasn’t breaking any rules and was celebrating his birthday on the night on his breath test.

“It was my birthday and if you can't have a drink on your birthday then what's Australia come to?” he said.

Australian officials did not consider that a valid excuse and ended his Olympic dream after a four-and-a-half hour deliberation.

Shooting Australia CEO Damien Marangon said the decision was a blow to the Olympic community.

"Michael is a champion of our sport and so this decision was clearly not an easy one,” he said at a press conference.

"But it's important to know that all of us - the AOC and Shooting Australia - will continue to support Michael as we have.

"And Shooting Australia in particular will continue to now support Michael through what will be a really difficult period of time."

Hurdles champion Sally Pearson has also withdrawn from competing in Rio after injuring her hamstring and golfer Jason Day pulled out due to concerns over the Zika virus.

News break – June 30