Two former US crime reporters are facing child abuse charges after a four-month-old baby was breastfed just hours after her mother allegedly did cocaine.

Baby left in ‘ragdoll-like’ state when TV reporter mum breastfed after doing cocaine

Police papers claimed the child was found lethargic, unresponsive and in a ‘ragdoll’ like state.

Former beauty queen and journalist of KGUN 9, Krystin Rae Lisaius, admitted to police she had used cocaine the night of May 14 with her husband Somchai Lisaius.

12 hours later Lisaius, 26, breastfed her child.

Somchai is also a former journalist, previously working for Tucson News Now.

The couple met when Lisaius was interning at the station, according to reports.

It’s reported the pair had attended a gathering on May 14 and had returned home for an ‘after-party’ with their best friend and his wife.

The friend admitted he also used cocaine with the TV-couple and he claimed he witnessed Lisaius “do one line on the master bathroom counter top,” after her child had been put to bed.

The following morning Lisaius breastfed the child about 8am.

Within 30 minutes, the baby required medical attention.

When dealing with medical staff at Oro Valley Hospital, Lisaius reportedly refused a blood test and took the child from hospital against medical advice.

The baby was later taken to a second hospital, according to court papers, where a second blood test was also refused.

Hospital staff eventually conducted a urine sample on the child, who tested positive for cocaine.

The couple were interviewed by social workers and police, they initially denied doing any cocaine.

Lisaius eventually admitted to police she had taken drugs the night before but “didn’t think the baby would be affected,” reports claimed.

Medical advice suggests women who use cocaine while breastfeeding should wait a minimum of 24 hours after doing the drug before breastfeeding a child.

The New York Post claims when police searched the pair’s home, they found cocaine residue on the master bathroom counter top and a jewellery box with a rolled up dollar bill inside and a Hilton Honours rewards card with Lisaius name on it.

Police also reportedly found multiple bags with white residue on them in the couple’s home office and a bag containing approximately 1.58 grams of cocaine.

The former reporters face charges of possession of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

They issued a not guilty plea on Monday.

Lisaius mother has custody of her daughter, however Lisaius has been allowed 24/7 contact.

The couple’s lawyer told local media that any mention of prison time would be a “gross, gross injustice”.

News break – June 30