Rich kid apologises for rant after being 'harassed by police'

Millionaire and self-proclaimed ‘Lord’ Aleem has apologised for losing it at officers who pulled him over for a routine check while he was driving a Lamborghini.

Millionaire self acclaimed ‘Lord’ Aleem has apologised for losing it at officers who pulled him over for a routine check while driving a Lamborghini.

The dramatic scene was captured on video at Birmingham, in the UK. The footage, posted to YouTube, revealed how the 21-year-old rich kid flipped his lid at police who pulled him over in the luxury car.

The footage, recorded on Friday, shows Aleem losing his temper and questioning how his driving could be considered 'unsafe'. He claims he was abiding by the speed limit.

“I tell you what… officer listen…I’ve got a GPS in the car," he said. "If I’ve gone over the speed limit you can take the car off me, how’s that? Put your money where your mouth is.”

“Why are you looking at me? Trust me bro, my shoes are probably worth more than your f***ing wages,” Aleem can be heard shouting to officers.

By this time, a crowd of onlookers had gathered to watch the commotion.

"Don't look at me like that," Aleem yelled at the onlookers, before driving off.

The youth's Instagram profile is full of pictures of him driving luxury cars. However, it's unlikely that the collection is actually his, as his father reportedly owns a car rental company which specialises in expensive and exotic cars.

Aleem's manager Mark Brewer issued an apology on the young Lord’s behalf.

“Having had time to reflect on what happened and having spoken to his family, Aleem would like to apologise to the police officers involved for the way the situation escalated,” he said in a statememnt.

“Aleem would like to stress that wasn’t shown in the video was the police officers involved harassing him and forcing him to pull over for ‘having cars follow him’.

“Yes, Aleem admits he can get carried away from time to time and said ‘I’m tired of being harassed by police just because I’m young and drive nice cars. Although that doesn’t excuse my behaviour towards the police officers in the video, I hope this paints a clearer picture as to why I reacted the way that I did’.”

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman told the Birmingham Mail that officers stopped a car for four minutes for a routine check.