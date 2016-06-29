Woman miraculously survives being mowed down, driven over by SUV

WARNING DISTRESSING: A woman was hit by a car and dragged for metres along a road in a horrifying moment caught on dashcam.

A 28-year-old woman, identified as Wu, was plowed down by a female driver on the afternoon of June 27 in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei, local media reports.

The shocking moment was caught on a taxi driver's dash cam while he was waiting to drive through a three-way crossing in the Neihu district.

In the video, the pedestrian lights turns green, which indicates for drivers to give way to pedestrians. giving

Wu sees the all-clear, crosses the road and looks up just seconds before an SUV smashes into her, sending Wu flying through the air.

A woman's scream is heard in the background as Wu bounces on the bonnet of the car.

The SUV drags her body down and runs over her.

Miraculously, Wu survives and is only suffering from minor injuries - including slight pelvis damage - and was rushed to hospital

According to local media, the driver told police she didn't see Wu walking.

An investigation is reportedly underway and it is unknown if the driver will be charged.

