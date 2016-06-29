Terrifying CCTV footage has emerged of the moment a heroic police officer tried to stop a suicide bomber from blowing himself up at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport.

Chilling CCTV shows moment heroic police officer tries to stop suicide bomber at Istanbul airport

The three attackers unleashed with guns and bombs at the entrance to the airport terminal and in a car park on Tuesday.

MOMENT OF TERROR: People flee as suicide bombers attack Istanbul airport terminal

The attack killed dozens and left more than 140 people injured.

When the first suicide bomber detonated his vest, passengers and staff inside the airport terminal could be seen trying to flee from another fanatic.

The heroic officer manages to shoot the attacker to the floor, which was crowded by holiday makers, families and staff.

The officer then tries to approach the body of the suspect terrorist, but he quickly notices the attacker is still alive and was planning to explode his vest.

The police officer quickly attempts to flee, with another explosion going off only seconds later.

It’s unknown if the officer survived the attack.

It’s believed most of the fatalities were caused by the first explosion which was set off at the international terminal entrance.

Before the first explosion, the attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov.

The Governor of Istanbul Vasip Sahin told local media that three suicide bombers in total were involved in the ‘co-ordinated’ attack.