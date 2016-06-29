Firefighters respond to full emergency at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Base

A C-130 Hercules has landed at Auckland's Whenuapai Air Base after a full emergency was declared mid-flight on Wednesday morning.

An Air Force Hercules. Source: RNZAF.

The aircraft landed safely, despite a small amount of blue smoke, at the air base at 11.30am, a Fire Service spokesman said.

There were 17 people on board the aircraft.

The Hercules crew had reported a loss of cabin pressure and there were also reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft flew at a low altitude and fuel was reportedly being dumped just prior to the landing.

About seven fire engines were at the air base and had been briefed to expect a full emergency.

Two St John ambulance vehicles also responded to the incident.

A spokesman for Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told NZME : "We've been informed by NZDF Joint Forces headquarters that the aircraft was flying north from Whenuapai and developed pressurisation issue."

No. 40 Squadron of the RNZAF is equipped with a total fleet of five C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The Whenuapai Air Base is located near the upper reaches of the Waitemata Harbour, 20 minutes drive north of downtown Auckland.

