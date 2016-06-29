Go back to Africa: Racist abuse hurled at man on tram in post-Brexit Britain

A passenger was subjected to terrifying racist abuse by young men in Manchester amid a rise in the number of hate crimes being reported after the UK's referendum vote to leave the EU.

The footage, captured by an onlooker, appears to show the abusers drinking from beer bottles on the 7.40am train on Tuesday, local time, the Manchester Evening News reports.

"F****** get off the tram now!" the culprits repeatedly shouted.

The subject of the abuse, who claimed to have been in the military, responds by replying: "How old are you? 18? 19? I've been here longer than you. You are extremely ignorant and unintelligent."

The MEN reported the victim had told the youths to stop swearing in front of the other passengers, some of who were children.

As the young men walk off the tram one can be seen appearing to flick beer in the victim's face.

Greater Manchester Police has said two men aged 20 and 18 and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray and were put in police custody.

Chief Inspector Gareth Parkin of GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “I would like to thank the public for their help and support in this investigation, which has led to the swift arrest of these three people.

“All hate incidents are treated with the upmost severity and this behaviour will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester."

The incident comes after a rise in hate crimes following last Thursday's vote for the UK to leave the European Union.

John O'Connell, from anti-racism group Far Right Watch, said they had recorded over 90 incidents in the last three days, ranging from "verbal abuse up to physical violence".

"The mood is a mixture of disgust and frightened. We've been here in the centre since 1962 and never encountered any racism," Joanna Ciechanowska, director of a gallery within the Polish Social and Cultural Association (POSK) building in Hammersmith, told AFP.

"It is very worrying, I hear of some friends, travelling on a train, and all of a sudden the person next to them says 'go home and pack your bags'."

She blamed the fractious referendum campaign for raising tensions, saying "if somebody has a grain of horribleness, it brought it out of them."