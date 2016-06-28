Man captures moment he's almost killed as enraged elephant charges, tramples him

An English conservationist caught his near death experience on camera after an enraged elephant charged and trampled on him in a Kenyan wildlife reserve.

Ian Redmond was on the trip with members of the Born Free Foundation wildlife charity that was filming a herd of elephants at the Mount Elgon National Park.

The group of conservationists were 150 metres away from the wild herd when one elephant broke away from the pack and began charging towards Redmond.

Redmond said the elephant's ears were "flapping and trumpeting", a sign it was disgruntled.

The group began to retreat from the charging elephant but Redmond soon found himself underneath the animal before he was trampled and "kicked like a football".

“As the elephant made contact, I have a vivid recollection of the feel on my hand of his tusk and the softness of the skin of his upper lip," he said.

"I was pushed into a high-speed backward roll and found myself momentarily upside down between his front legs with my feet touching his chest – and then completed the backward roll and landed on my hands and knees under his belly, facing his hind legs.

"I think he was trying to kick me into a position where he could either ‘kneel’ on me with his wrist or reach me with his trunk.”

Redmond managed to capture images while he was being trampled, before a ranger fired three shots in the air causing the enraged elephant to flee.

The Englishman was taken by a stretcher to hospital, suffering from sharp pain in his neck, shoulders and ribs.

Redmond avoided suffering any broken bones.

He believes the animal, nicknamed Carly the Courageous, felt provoked from previous intruders in its territory such as ivory poachers and charcoal workers.

Redmond has been monitoring the Mount Elgon elephants for 36 years and says he has never seen an elephant leave the company of other elephants and run 150 metres to tackle a perceived enemy.

