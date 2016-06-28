A group of vigilantes dubbed "pedophile hunters" have trapped a pensioner who thought he was about to meet a 13-year-old girl.

‘You were unable to control yourself’: Pensioner caught by ‘pedophile hunters’ trying to meet with child

Jeremiah Mace, 65, of Tyne and Wear England, had reportedly been in conversation with members of the vigilante group "Dark Justice", who track down men seeking sexual activity with children.

The group confronted Mace when he arrived in Newcastle city centre where it was alleged he thought he would meet the teen girl.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mace plead guilty to attempting to meet a child after grooming, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Mace to 10 months prison, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

Mace was also placed on the sexual offenders list for the next ten years and abide by a sexual prevention order for life.

“You were unable to control yourself,” Judge Adams reportedly told Mace in court.

Prosecutor Alec Burns told the court that Mace had been chatting to members of the vigilante group in August 2015, via a decoy profile they had set up on a dating site.

The Daily Mail reported Mace was under the impression he had been chatting with a 13-year-old virgin.

Despite this, the court heard how Mace asked the girl if she wanted to "talk naughty" and the conversation turned explicit.

Mace told the victim he "wanted her in every way possible".

When he arrived to meet her he was confronted by Dark Justice and captured on film.

The court also heard Mace had been having conversations with an unrelated 15-year-old girl and had allegedly discussed taking her virginity.

The victim sent Mace graphic photographs of herself and later told police she felt "ashamed and humiliated" by the contact.

“At times I felt suicidal, I didn’t want to think back to what happened. I wanted all of it to go away,” the teen reportedly said in a victim impact statement.

The defence argued Mace was willing to work with professionals to address his issues.

The judge suspended Mace’s sentence due to his bad health and a heart problem.

Judge Adams felt rehabilitation would provide better protection to the public in the long term than a short prison sentence.

Dark Justice told the Daily Mail they felt Mace had been given no real punishment for destroying a child’s life.

“Where is the justice for his victim who is scared to walk the streets alone because of him? He has been given no real punishment for destroying her life," a spokesperson said.

"What happened today was not justice."

