Adorable five-year-old guides blind dad to work each day with a stick

Yahoo New Zealand

Heartwarming footage has emerged of an adorable five-year-old girl who guides her blind dad to work each day by using a stick.

Jenny assists her father Nelson Pepe, also known as Dodong, to a copra farm in the Philippines, where he climbs coconut trees, despite his disability.

ABS-CBN reports Pepe earns the equivalent of $9 a day climbing 60 trees.

Jenny waits from 8am to 4pm while her dad works on a copra farm. Photo: Rhuby Capunes/Facebook

On her Facebook page, Rhuby Capunes said Jenny waits patiently from 8am to 4pm each day and then guides her father home in Sogod, southern Leyte.

The video has had more than 2 million views since it was uploaded on June 10.


