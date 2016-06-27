Young boy unable to talk after meeting the most unlikely political hero

A young boy has met his idol and as a result has been literally left lost for words.

‘He’s in shock’: Young boy star-struck over Barnaby meeting, rendered speechless

Who was the celebrity you may ask? Barnaby Joyce, of course.

The high profile and often bombastic politician has literally knocked the socks off one of his youngest fans when the pair had a chance meeting at a shopping centre in Armidale on Sunday.

The Deputy PM was out hitting the campaign trail when he ran into Noah rendering the young fan speechless and also visibly delighted.

Noah’s face was priceless when Joyce introduced himself, however, it was clear in the footage that no introduction was necessary.

"Pleased to meet you, Noah," Joyce said when first addressing the boy.

"He's just in shock," the boy's mother said as the pair then posed for a photograph together.

Seemingly overcoming his shyness Noah then exclaimed, “It's Barnaby Joyce, it's Barnaby Joyce!"

"I want my staff to say that every time I walk in," Mr Joyce proclaimed.

‘Bit cool out at the moment isn’t it? Snow on the high hills,” Joyce said.

Joyce then launched into small talk with the young boy, however, Noah was only able to stare and smile at the politician.

Joyce added the video to his Twitter account with the caption, "Who says today's youth don't care about politics?"

No word yet if young Noah is an aspiring politician or simply just Barnaby's biggest fan.

