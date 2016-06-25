'Peddler of death': NZ MP blasts tobacco spokesman, storms from live TV debate

A co-leader of New Zealand's Maori Party, Marama Fox, stormed out of a televised debate in an effort to stub out a tobacco company spokesman's remarks on Saturday.

During the dramatic exit, Fox told Imperial Tobacco's Axel Gietz that he should "crawl back into the hole that is reserved for the corporate executioners".

Fox took off her microphone and left the set following a testy 17-minute talk with Gietz on TV3's The Nation.

TV3 said it had invited Gietz out from the UK to discuss the New Zealand government's decision to go down the road of compulsory plain packaging for tobacco.

An impassioned Fox, whose party has been fighting against the high rate of smoking among Maori, appeared fed up with Gietz's arguments towards the end when he argued it was a legal product that people chose to smoke.

"Imperial Tobacco make billions of dollars every year profiting off misery and death. You are a peddler of death... and you come to New Zealand in some `public service' to help us in the debate when we already know that it kills our children," Fox said.

Awesome @FoxMarama! You were right not to sit there and listen to the lies of the death merchant. https://t.co/RKRuWVhyNE — Dr Hirini Kaa (@revhirini) June 24, 2016

"I am not going to listen to you. I think you should crawl back into the hole that is reserved for the corporate executioners like yourself... I am sorry, I've had enough."

Gietz had earlier argued Australia introduced plain packaging at the end of 2012 but long term consumption, which was already going down, was not affected.

"What we have seen however, is a growth in underage smoking, by 30 per cent in Australia, since December 2012... there's a causal link here: we've also seen an increase in illicit trade in tobacco products."

Big programme today: @ImperialBrands' Axel Geitz has flown in from the UK to debate @FoxMarama live on TV3 today 9.30am. Tune in #nationtv3 — The Nation (@TheNationTV3) June 24, 2016

Fox disputed the claim plain packaging wasn't working in Australia.

"For the last 27 years I have not attended a funeral of someone in our family - and I've attended numerous funerals - who has died of natural causes," she said.

"They [smoking diseases] are putting our people in the graveyard, and you and your companies are addicting people to cigarettes and telling us it's their free choice and that's fine, we are going to profit off the death of your people."