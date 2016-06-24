Beachgoers 'pull turtle from sea, stand on it for photos'

A loggerhead turtle has been injured after it was pulled from the sea and stood on for photographs, according to an environmental group.

Beachgoers pulled the turtle from the sea before pictures were taken. Photo: Greenarea International

Photos published by the group appear to show a beachgoer near the Lebanese capital Beirut lift the turtle out of the sea and put it on the beach, while others take pictures.

One shot shows a young boy being lifted up to stand on the turtle's back.

Environmental organisation Greenarea International said the incident happened on June 14 at Havana Beach in the Rmeileh, about 40km south of Beirut.

The organisation said it informed the Lebanese civil defence's maritime centre, who provided the turtle with the necessary aid.

Jason Mier, executive director of Animals Lebanon, told website The Dodo a witness told him the turtle was hit by someone with a stick.

"The turtle has a very evident spot on his skull, the very top of his head, where he has been hit," Mier said.

"Luckily, other people were there who did care and stopped this and helped get the turtle to a safe area."