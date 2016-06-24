News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

'Disturbed' masked man shot dead in Cinema hostage-taking

Yahoo7 /

A masked man has been shot dead after entering a cinema in southwestern Germany with what appeared to be a rifle and taking several hostages, authorities say. No one else was hurt.

0321_1800_sa_gunman
1:19

Police hunting gunman who opened fire during road rage attack
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0301_1800_nsw_gunmen
0:24

Two gunmen wanted over assassination attempt
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0301_1500_wa_Bank
0:16

Innaloo bank robbed at gunpoint
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
 

The armed man entered the Kinopolis cinema in the town of Viernheim in the early afternoon on Thursday and apparently fired a gun.

Initial reports suggested up to 50 people had been hurt but police say there were no injuries.

The man held several hostages but police have since confirmed there were no injuries. Photo: AP/YAHOO UK

The man held several hostages, police spokeswoman Christiane Kobus said, but she didn't have a precise number.

Officers "successively entered the cinema and were able to locate the man and the people he was holding," Kobus told The Associated Press.

"There was a threat situation and the man was then shot dead by a colleague."

Police said that the deployment lasted about three hours. There were no other injuries.

Photo: Getty

Kobus said she had no information on the assailant's identity and motives.

Another police spokesman, Bernd Hochstaedter, said that "there are no indications at present of an Islamist background."

Hesse state's interior minister, Peter Beuth, said it wasn't clear whether the weapon was functional, and police said they were still checking that.

Beuth told the regional legislature in Wiesbaden that the man had been masked and that apparently four shots were fired.

He also said the gunman appeared to have been a "disturbed man".

Photo: Getty

Nina Reininger, a prosecutor in nearby Darmstadt, said her office was investigating but she had no information so far on the attacker's identity.

The Kinopolis, a multiplex theatre, is located in a shopping mall in Viernheim, which is near the city of Mannheim.

The incident happened on a hot summer afternoon and the cinema appears to have been relatively empty at the time.

Cinema employee Guri Blakaj told Reuters the gunman, who appeared to be aged between 18 and 25 and was about 1.7 meters tall, entered the cinema at around 3 p.m. and told workers to get into an office.

He then went into a cinema theater. Blakaj, who said there were about six workers and 30 cinemagoers in the building, then heard shots fired.

Police special forces stormed the building and shot him.

There was still a heavy police presence at the scene into the late afternoon, and a helicopter circled overhead.

Back To Top