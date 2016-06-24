A law professor has said there is likely to be more prosecutions over IS propaganda and that there is more support for extremism in New Zealand than we would like to admit.

'More prosecutions likely' over ISIS propaganda

Alexander Gillespie, from Waikato University, told Radio New Zealand that "where you find one you'll find others".

On Thursday this week, Imran Patel, 26, was sentenced to three years and nine months jail after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing videos of people being shot, beheaded and burned alive by ISIS.

"Tell John Key to stop being a slave to America and get out of Iraq," he shouted as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Gillespie said he thinks "where you'll find one, you'll find others".

"People need to be prepared that there'll be more cases like this, that there is more support for radical extremists that we actually care to admit," he said.

However, Hazim, the president of the Federation of Islamic Associations, said he did not think there was a great risk to New Zealand society.

"Keep in mind that these two young men have been the first of their kind to be sentenced in possession of such objectionable material and I'm pretty sure this will send a clear message to anyone who is in possession of such material," he told Radio New Zealand.

In May, Imran Patel pleaded guilty to possessing, making and distributing videos containing beheadings, executions, immolation and mutilation and the sentence makes him the first person in the country to be handed a punishment for possessing footage of extreme violence.

He could be heard angrily screaming from the cells for some time afterwards.

According to police, Patel sent texts in October 2015 containing links to websites showing violent videos.

He wanted to show a "true picture" of how ISIS was helping people in the Middle East, and the men depicted in the videos being killed or mutilated were murderers and rapists, he told officers.

In one video, 14 men in military uniform, possibly Iraqi soldiers, knelt in a row with their hands behind their backs while two men proceeded down the row shooting the victims in the back of their heads.

Another video showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being beheaded in a desert by a masked man, after which another man was led out and shot.

His mobile service provider sent Patel a warning message about distributing objectionable material, but Patel persisted, eventually being cut off and changing phone company.

Police searching Patel's home found a DVD compilation, USB sticks, an iPod and a laptop containing violent videos.

Sentencing Patel, Judge Russell Collins said the 62 videos he had been caught with and the 52 people he sent links to make the scale significant.

"The violence depicted in these videos may be in places some distance from New Zealand... but [judges] deal with, on a daily basis, the huge harm that violence causes in the lives of New Zealanders," he said.

Shortly after, a second man, Niroshan Nawarajan, was handed a sentence of five months' home detention for similar but unrelated charges.

Nawarajan sent the US Consulate in Auckland into lockdown in January after asking staff there if the building was "bomb-proof" while wearing a hoodie with an ISIS logo on it.

During a scuffle that followed with police, he shouted "ISIS is here, ISIS is here".

Officers found a hard-drive he owned contained several pieces of objectionable material, including hours of videos of graphic and bloody executions, and 12 ISIS propaganda magazines.

- With NZN