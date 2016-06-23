California cheerleader charged in connection to 'homeless man paintball murder'

A Californian cheerleader is facing two counts of accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping two brothers flee the scene of a homeless man's, leading to his death.

Police arrest California woman in connection to the murder of a homeless man, allegedly beaten to death by two brothers. Source: Facebook/Supplied

Hailey Sadur, 18, was in jail instead of attending her graduation after police charged her in connection to the murder of George Lowery, a 50-year-old vagrant who was allegedly bashed and tortured.

He died in hospital in five days later from the injuries, NBC Sand Diego reports.

Ms Sadur pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the alleged actions of brothers Austin Mostrong, 20, and Preston, 19, accused of murdering Mr Lowery.

Ms Sadur is accused watching the brothers beat Mr Lowery and helping them escape, leaving the vagabond with severe head trauma.

The beating is reportedly connected to a previous incident in which the brothers were allegedly shooting paintballs at other homeless men, spurring Mr Lowery to confront them and tackle the elder Mostrong.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department say the man was beaten and left for dead near a riverbed in Santee – a place Mr Lowery's wife Penny said was his favourite spot.

“His favourite spot was the place where he was murdered,” Penny said, adding he would fish in the river.

Penny and her daughter Katey Torres told NBC7 they believe the confrontation led to the attack but they could not comprehend why teenagers would carry out such a heinous crime.

"I have no idea why they did it, I just know that it was cruel and he shouldn't have gone that way because he was such a nice person, you know," Penny said.

"He would have done anything for anybody."

Ms Torres said she did not believe the charges against Ms Sadur were adequate because she stood by and allowed the brutal beating to occur.

"All three of them were present. Hailey was there the whole entire time," Torres said.

Ms Sadur's preliminary hearing is slated for July 5 and her bail is set at $100,000.

