Father learns of son's murder by grim photos on Facebook

Picture: Facebook

Jeff Davis said he spent US Father’s Day on Sunday night with his son, whose body was found less than 12 hours later with his arm hanging out of the boot of an abandoned car.

A grim picture of the limb poking out of the white Buick Century was shared thousands of times on social media, with many people assuming it was a hoax.

But relatives soon recognized the vehicle as belonging to 39-year-old father of three, Jeff Hagler.

He had been bashed, shot three times and left for dead in the boot of the car in an alley.

"I couldn't believe it was him, I couldn't believe it," Mr Davis told Detroit’s Fox 2 news.

"That's how I found out, through Facebook.

"It’s sad to find out your son you've just seen - and the next thing you know he is in the back of a car," he said.

It is believed Mr Hagler had spent some time behind bars in his 20s for drug offences, but his family said the man, who worked at a local auto part supplier up to his death, led a quiet life since his release.

The police investigation continues.

