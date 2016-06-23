Kiwi banknotes tested for traces of meth and every one contaminated

Scientists have tested samples of New Zealand banknotes for traces of P and found every one was contaminated.

An investigation by One News programme Fair Go in to the meth detection business collected 20 banknotes from four Auckland businesses: a dairy, a supermarket, a bakery and a takeaway.

The four bundles inspected by an accredited laboratory that found each were positive for methamphetamine, but not the ingredients that make meth.

This indicates the notes had likely come into contact with meth users rather than a P lab.

Similar studies carried out in the US in 2008 showed four out of 50 notes from 10 American cities tested positive for meth, while another investigation in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2012 found 42 per cent of bills were tainted.

Dr Nick Kim, a toxicologist at Massey University cautioned people not to panic, despite the results appearing alarming.

“I’d say people are justifiably concerned because of the way guidelines are commonly interpreted, or misinterpreted,” he said, according to One News.

Levels of methamphetamine on the notes were the equivalent of 0.4 to 0.8 microgrammes per 100cm2. The guideline limit for houses suspected of being P labs is 0.5 microgrammes per 100cm2.