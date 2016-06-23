News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

NSW farmer jailed for 24 years for murder of environment officer

Melissa Hills and AAP
7News Sydney /

An elderly farmer who gunned down a diligent NSW environment officer during a protracted and terrifying ordeal has been jailed for at least 24 years.

0326_1600_nat_popo
1:36

Four police officers investigated for excessive force during arrest of teen
0322_1800_SYD-UScop
1:49

US police officer granted bail over killing of Justine Damond
Atlas V Rocket Launch Seen From Florida Beach
2:12

Atlas V Rocket Launch Seen From Florida Beach
0302_1130_nat_NZPM
1:48

PM Malcolm Turnbull in talks with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
1:20

Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0:25

Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
After six days, Trudeau gets Modi's signature bear-hug
1:16

After six days, Trudeau gets Modi's signature bear-hug
Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
7:54

Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
1020_1130_nat_raids
0:19

Police seize cash, drugs in dramatic raids on Sydney homes
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay: Flint water crisis is “environmental racism”
1:14

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay: Flint water crisis is “environmental racism”
1202_0500_nat_bailmurder
1:35

Sara Connor breaks media silence over accused Bail police officer murder
Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
1:01

Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
 

Ian Turnbull, now 81, used a hunting rifle to murder Glen Turner, 51, who was on public land with a colleague on July 29, 2014, near the farmer's property at Croppa Creek in the state's north.

Environmental officer Glen Turner, 51, was fatally shot while investigating a property. Photo: 7 News

Ian Turnbull. Photo: AAP

Mr Turner's widow Alison McKenzie said she could not comprehend how someone could hurt another person in that manner. Photo: AAP

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Peter Johnson jailed him for a maximum of 35 years for the murder and for detaining the colleague for advantage.



Turnbull was found guilty of murder following a five-week trial, during which jurors heard the shooting followed years of tension and court battles over illegal clearing.

Mr Turner was fatally shot as he ducked behind his car for cover. Photo: 7 News

Turnbull told the jury that a sense of 'calm' came over him after he fired the first shot. Photo: 7 News

That dispute culminated on July 29, 2014, when Turnbull - armed with a rifle that he kept in his ute for shooting wild pigs and kangaroos - walked towards Mr Turner and his colleague Robert Strange at Croppa Creek, raised his weapon and wordlessly shot Mr Turner in the neck.

As the light faded, Turnbull shot Mr Turner over and over, ignoring pleas from Mr Strange to let them get help.


During a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Wednesday, Mr Turner's widow Alison McKenzie said she could not comprehend how someone could hurt another person in that manner.

"He was treated like a feral pig," she said in a statement read to the court by her sister-in-law Fran Pearce on Wednesday.

Ms McKenzie said the family was "broken" by the loss.

"The world had swallowed me up," she said of the moment when she found out her partner was dead.

And she revealed that on the last day she saw Mr Turner alive he told her: "I wish I wasn't going to Moree, I wish I was sleeping in our bed by your side".

Turnbull is also being sentenced on a charge of detaining Mr Strange for advantage, to which he pleaded guilty shortly before facing trial.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Strange said he had become a recluse since witnessing Mr Turner's killing.

"My future, which once looked bright, now looks bleak and dark," Mr Strange told the court.

Turnbull showed no emotion as the statements were read to the court.

Back To Top