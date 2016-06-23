'I feel numb and disgusting': Man filmed carrying woman in his arms before horrific rape

News

The 25-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, was walking to get a taxi after having a few drinks with her friends following a night out in Leeds, UK.

She said the walk was a 'bit hazy' but she did remember a black male engaging her in conversation.

The chilling CCTV shows the suspected rapist carrying the woman in his arms.

He then picked her up into his arms and carried her to the side of a shopping centre, where she was subjected to 'horrific rape' on Friday, August 14 last year at around 5am.

"You hear things like this happening but you never think it will happen to you,' the victim BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow.

"I felt numb, angry and disgusting.

The suspect was described as a '90s doorman' by police.

"After the attack I felt as though I had lost my self-worth, I found it hard to sleep, I've had constant flashbacks, I didn't want to leave my home alone, I felt so nervous all the time.

"I want this person to understand that his actions that night were totally unacceptable," she added.

Detective superintendent Pat Twiggs from West Yorkshire Police said 'careful consideration' was taken before releasing the footage.

A year on after the rape police are working to identify this man.

"The footage of the victim being carried off by this man clearly makes for disturbing viewing," he said.

"We...secured the consent of the victim who has been left understandably traumatised by what this man did to her.

'The other footage we have released shows this man walking around Leeds city centre and we strongly believe he has been looking for someone to attack before he focuses on the victim."

Police believe the man was trawling the streets looking for a victim.

The man's identity still remains a mystery a year later, despite lengthy police investigations.

Detective superintendent Twiggs added: "I would describe him as looking like a 1990s doorman.

"He's quite an imposing figure - well over 6ft tall, well built, black male aged 30 to 40.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.

"He's wearing a long black coat with smart dark clothing."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward so the man can be identified.

