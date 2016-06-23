'He didn’t do it for terrorism': Orlando shooter's alleged gay lover claims

A man who claims he was Omar Mateen's lover says he believes the Orlando massacre was an act of "revenge", not terrorism.

'He didn’t do it for terrorism' - Orlando shooter's alleged lover claims

The Orlando shooter's alleged lover, identified only as Miguel, told Univision that Mateen was enraged after discovering one of the two Puerto Rican gay men he'd had a threesome with was HIV-positive.

The Hispanic gay man, who was disguised with makeup and had the tone of his voice altered for the interview, said that despite tests coming up negative, Mateen feared not enough time had passed for an accurate result, and he wanted to "make them pay".

"The thing that makes me want to tell the truth is that he didn’t do it for terrorism," Miguel told Univision's Maria Elena Salinas, adding, "In my opinion he did it for revenge."

He told Salinas that if it was an act of terror he wouldn't have gone to gay bar Pulse to carry it out.

"Pulse is nothing to compared to Parliament, Parliament is a disco, it's a hotel and it's a bar, and there are a lot of people."

He said he met Mateen on Grindr and they met up at Orlando's Parliament House for their first date. Parliament is described as a "premiere gay travel and entertainment destination" on its website.

They became 'friends with benefits' after that, meeting up at the Ambassador hotel in Orlando around 20 times between October and December 2015.

The hotel confirmed to Univision that Mateen was a familiar face, and had stayed at the hotel at least 63 times last year.

According to the report, the FBI has obtained CCTV footage from the hotel. The FBI has also confirmed that they have met with Miguel three times.

Before the massacre, Miguel insists, Mateen seemed "sweet", but he said he became angry at him and forced him to put his phone down when he once tried to take selfies in bed.

The 29-year-old eventually revealed to him that he was married, but said his wife knew about his gay trysts.

Miguel said that during their relationship, Mateen spoke about Islam, describing it as "a beautiful religion in which everyone is welcome - gays, trans, bisexuals, heteros, everyone".

But he said Mateen fostered a deep hatred for his own sexuality and was attracted to - but felt rejected by - Puerto Rican homosexual men.

Miguel said Mateen "hated Puerto Rican gays" and Pulse, the bar where he carried out his deadly attack, was where he felt used and rejected.

"He was always there and he was there because he liked Latinos and he was attracted to dark skin. But sadly, from what he told me, he felt used.

"He felt anger, a lot of anger towards Puerto Ricans."