Rookie police pups predict State of Origin winner

Yahoo New Zealand /

There's been Paul the Octopus, piglets, tortoises and even a porcupine used to predict who will be the winner of major sporting events. But the newest psychics to grace the sporting world might be the cutest yet.

Rookie police pups predict State of Origin winner

Rookie police pups predict State of Origin winner

The Queensland Police Service has shared a video on Facebook of police puppies from the 'C' litter 'predicting' the winner of State of ‪Origin‬ Game 2.

The rookie pups might be the cutest sport predictors yet. Source: Queensland Police.

In the video, two bowls are placed in front of the camera with what appears to be mince inside. One bowl is marked QLD, for the Queensland Maroons and the other, NSW, for the New South Wales Blues.

The two bowls are placed down before the puppies are released. Source: Queensland Police.

When the puppies are unleashed, one eager pup runs out in front but goes straight past the two bowls.

The puppies were eager to get out of their cage. Source: Queensland Police.

The other puppies, unsurprisingly, zone in on the QLD bowl and chow down on the food available.

It's not clear if anything special was placed in the bowl to entice the puppies, but clearly they are Maroons fans. Source: Queensland Police.

One of the puppies tries the NSW bowl, but quickly dismisses it and heads over to his friends to show his support for the Maroons.

One pup goes for the NSW bowl. Source: Queensland Police.

The Maroons commented "QUEENSLANDER" on the video.

The Facebook post has received more than 2200 shares and 6300 likes.


