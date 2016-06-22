There's been Paul the Octopus, piglets, tortoises and even a porcupine used to predict who will be the winner of major sporting events. But the newest psychics to grace the sporting world might be the cutest yet.

Rookie police pups predict State of Origin winner

The Queensland Police Service has shared a video on Facebook of police puppies from the 'C' litter 'predicting' the winner of State of ‪Origin‬ Game 2.

In the video, two bowls are placed in front of the camera with what appears to be mince inside. One bowl is marked QLD, for the Queensland Maroons and the other, NSW, for the New South Wales Blues.

When the puppies are unleashed, one eager pup runs out in front but goes straight past the two bowls.

The other puppies, unsurprisingly, zone in on the QLD bowl and chow down on the food available.

One of the puppies tries the NSW bowl, but quickly dismisses it and heads over to his friends to show his support for the Maroons.

The Maroons commented "QUEENSLANDER" on the video.

The Facebook post has received more than 2200 shares and 6300 likes.