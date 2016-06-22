Bill Shorten spills strip club secret

Labor leader Bill Shorten admitted on radio that he has been to strip clubs, called in sick for being hungover and likes to drink 12-year-old whiskey.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday, the opposition leader was lured into spilling his secrets while taking part in the ‘never have I ever’ game.

In the bizarre KIIS FM radio interview, Kyle Sandilands began the segment by praising Mr Shorten for joining the team before asking him a number of awkward and salacious questions.

The first question was whether he had worn somebody else's underwear and Mr Shorten’s was “never”.

He was then asked if he had ever been inside a strip club.

“I have, once or twice back in the day," Mr Shorten replies holding up an "I Have" paddle.

After a little hesitation, Jacki O giggles at Mr Shorten after he adds that he left once upon realising what it was.

A few questions later, the opposition leader was asked whether he had called in sick because he was hungover.

“I have, once or twice back in the day,” Mr Shorten admitted.

The Labor leader became tight-lipped answering wether he had ever had sex against a washing machine and if he had done the wrong thing during sex.

“I’m not even going there," he said.

Jackie O replies: “You have by the sounds of it”.

Mr Shorten also revealed he likes to drink Chivas Regal and joked that the show is like "therapy" for the two comedic hosts.

RELATED VIDEOS: