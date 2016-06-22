News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Bill Shorten spills strip club secret

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News

Labor leader Bill Shorten admitted on radio that he has been to strip clubs, called in sick for being hungover and likes to drink 12-year-old whiskey.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday, the opposition leader was lured into spilling his secrets while taking part in the ‘never have I ever’ game.

Bill Shorten played the game 'never have I ever' with Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook/KyleandJackieO

In the bizarre KIIS FM radio interview, Kyle Sandilands began the segment by praising Mr Shorten for joining the team before asking him a number of awkward and salacious questions.

The first question was whether he had worn somebody else's underwear and Mr Shorten’s was “never”.

He was then asked if he had ever been inside a strip club.

“I have, once or twice back in the day," Mr Shorten replies holding up an "I Have" paddle.

The Labor leader admits he went to a strip club but sheepishly says he left once he realised what it was. Photo: Facebook/KyleandJackieO

After a little hesitation, Jacki O giggles at Mr Shorten after he adds that he left once upon realising what it was.

A few questions later, the opposition leader was asked whether he had called in sick because he was hungover.

“I have, once or twice back in the day,” Mr Shorten admitted.

Bill Shorten giggles while answer the awkward and salacious questions. Photo: Facebook/KyleandJackieO

The Labor leader became tight-lipped answering wether he had ever had sex against a washing machine and if he had done the wrong thing during sex.

“I’m not even going there," he said.

Jackie O replies: “You have by the sounds of it”.

Mr Shorten also revealed he likes to drink Chivas Regal and joked that the show is like "therapy" for the two comedic hosts.

RELATED VIDEOS:


