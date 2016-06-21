‘Massive fight’: Mum of boy with Down syndrome battles for his right for equal education

Last week a Queensland mother was told her five-year-old son Nixon, who has down syndrome could no longer attend a mainstream local primary school.

However, Ruth Christodoulou claims she was initially encouraged by Peak Crossing State School to enrol her son along with his twin brother Bentley in the Prep class.

Christodoulou now claims however the principal informed her that the school lacks enough funding and resources to care for Nixon.

The mother claims the school principal, Judd Mackie “pressured” her into instead enrolling her five-year-old into special school.

“This year Nixon started prep, this part of his journey is meant to be fun and exciting. But for Nixon this is not the case.

“I have always wanted Nixon to be included and live a full life. Nixon has attended a state school, been embraced by classmates, parents and staff.

“His speech has improved, he now plays happily with others and his motor skills improve each day,” the mother included in part of the post on social media.

Like all twins the brothers share an incredibly close bond and just a month ago they proudly marched off to Peak Crossing State School to be Prep classmates.

According to the boy's mother everything went well and Nixon settled into the school well.

The mother claims the five-year-old made lots of friends and had even shown improvement in life skills during his time at the school.

Everything was "great" as Nixon settled into the school well and adjusted to the routine according to his mother.

However the happy story has now ended after the school advised their mother, Ruth, that Nixon's individual needs meant he had to find another school.

Without commenting specifically on additional funding for Nixon's individual case, a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training told APN that all parents had a right to enrol their child in their local state school.

"The Department promotes inclusive education practices to ensure all students with a disability are able to access, participate and succeed in education on the same basis as their peers," the spokesperson said.

"The student has been enrolled in the Prep program at Peak Crossing State School since May, and is still enrolled. The school has put a range of support measures in place."

His passionate mother continued in her plea on social media.

“Why does a school focus on what Nixon can't do rather what he can achieve. I want to share this with others, for people to be aware of what struggles the minority experience.

“It is a massive fight for the ability for me to actually decide what is best for my child, not be bullied, manipulated and pressured. I choose the hard way, cause it is what is best for Nixon. Surely I am not the only one. Support Nixon in his rights,” the mother wrote.

At the moment Nixon remains at Peak Crossing State School on a semi-enroled basis three days a week with his mother uncertain about his future at the school.

