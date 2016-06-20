Thousands evacuated: Shopping centre roof spews water

About 3,000 people were evacuated from a Sydney shopping centre after water began gushing through the ceiling.

Emergency services were called to the Narellan Town Centre, Camden Valley Way, about 11.15am after water was seen pouring at the entry to the Woolworths store.

A decision was made by centre management to evacuate the whole centre as a precaution.

Delays are now easing and motorists are now able to access the Town Centre from Camden Valley Way.

There are reportedly no injuries.

New South Wales Fire and Rescue reports that the power has been resorted and unaffected areas of centre have been reopened.