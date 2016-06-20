Former Christchurch Boys' head boy wows again with rousing speech

Former Christchurch Boys' High School head boy Jake Bailey has delivered yet another moving speech, this time to a large crowd at a cancer charity dinner in Australia.

Bailey grabbed international headlines in 2015 when he penned and delivered an emotional speech to his peers in light of finding out he had Burkitt's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A week before he was due to give his final speech at the school's prizegiving ceremony, Bailey was told he had weeks to live.

"I wrote a speech, and a week before I was due to deliver this speech tonight they said, 'You've got cancer'," he said at the prizegiving ceremony last November.

"They said, if you don't get any treatment within the next three weeks you're going to die. Then they told me I wouldn't be here tonight to deliver this speech."

Taking to the stage eight months later on Saturday, Bailey uplifted a large audience at the Tour de Cure Australia's 2016 Tour de Cure Snow Ball with another divine performance.

"Every day starts with me not being dead, and what a fantastic way to start each day," he said.

"I wake up and I realise that I'm not in another hospital bed and I'm not in a box in the ground and I smile.

A description on the event's website about Bailey's speech at the ball reveals he was at his best again as he wowed the audience.

"We all remember Jake Bailey, the New Zealand school captained told he had three weeks to live. Now in remission, he moved an entire ballroom when he delivered this speech," the description reads.

"This was the young man who made international headlines last year when he left his hospital bed to deliver an inspirational speech about his cancer diagnosis.

"Bailey was living proof that we must keep searching for a cure, and a world without cancer."

Bailey released a statement in earlier in 2015 saying his chemotherapy has been successful and, after an intense three months of treatments, he is now cancer free.

