Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Labor candidate quits after reports of Islamic extremist group link

Yahoo7 News /

A federal Labor candidate has dropped out of the 2016 election following reports he had links to Islamic extremist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Christian Kunde, was standing for Labor for the New South Wales seat of Farrer, against Health Minister Sussan Ley.

He said in a statement that he would be stepping down in the interests of the party, after News Corp revealed he reportedly had connections to one of the extremist group's Australian spokesmen, Uthman Badar.

Former ALP candidate Christian Kunde (top), during moderated a debate in Canberra with Muslim preacher Uthman Badar (below). Photo: YouTube

Along with having connections with Badar, News Corp claims the Labor candidate reportedly delivered a controversial lecture, where he made a comparison between gay marriage and incest.

On Sunday night, the trainee doctor said he dropped out of the race in the interests of the party.

Kunde has rejected the claims and in a statement he said his words were misapprehended.

"I disagree with the way my comments are being reported, in fact this distortion is exactly what I have warned about," he said.

Christian Kunde has resigned after it was uncovered he allegedly had ties to an Australian Muslim extremists groups spokesman. Photo: YouTube/Muslimbychoice


Labor leader Bill Shorten was reportedly furious after he learned of Kunde’s links to Hizb ut-Tahrir in Australia.

Frontbencher Penny Wong also said it was appropriate the candidate resigned.

"Regrettably, these things happen in a federal election," Wong told ABC radio.

She pointed out that Liberal Party candidates had also made extraordinary statements.

It's the second candidate Labor has lost in controversial circumstances, after union official Chris Brown was dumped from the seat of Fremantle for failing to disclose 30-year-old criminal convictions.

Former ALP candidate Christian Kunde has written articles defending Badar saying he is intelligent and not an extremist.

Kunde, from Albury, is a father of two and had been a member of the Australian Labor Party for several years.

He has attended multiple events with Badar and defended attacks made against him alleging he supported terrorism.

In 2014, he wrote an article for the ABC defending him, saying the Muslim preacher is " a brilliant economics graduate" and not an "extremist."

"In many articles... Uthman has been labelled an "advocate of honour killings," Kunde wrote.

"He has been variously branded a "supporter of terrorism," as well as an "extremist" and a "fundamentalist."

"I should say that I know Uthman Badar personally. He is a brilliant economics graduate, who won the Premier's Award for all round achievement in his Higher School Certificate," Kunde said adding he is a "trusted friend and cricket enthusiast."

Uthman Badar was was banned from delivering a lecture at the Sydney Opera House in 2014 entitled "Honour killings are morally justified" that reportedly speaks ahout the murder of women deemed to have brought shame or dishonour on their family. Photo: AAP

The controversial Muslim writer was banned from delivering a lecture at the Sydney Opera House’s Festival of Dangerous Ideas entitled ‘"Honour killings are morally justified".

The extremist group, Hizb ut-Tahrir, is an international and radical pan-Islamic political organisation and is banned in many countries for promoting politically extremist views.

Kunde's resignation comes a few days after it was revealed homophobic cleric Sheik Shady Alsuleiman was allowed to attend a dinner Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted at his Kirribilli home.

It was also revealed Man Haron Monis attended a lecture by Uthman Badar and was given VIP treatment by radical Islamic group Hizb ut-Tahrir at a presentation, before he terrorised customers and staff at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

