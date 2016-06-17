A Queensland man is back behind bars after being convicted over the rape and attack of a woman inside her Gold Coast home.

‘Never clean again’: Brutal Gold Coast rapist behind bars following vicious attack

According to News Corp, the rapist Bradley McLeod will now spend 13 years in jail over the attack however he has no memory of the incident because of his drug abuse at the time.

“He doesn’t have any detailed recollection of the events himself and after reading the material it’s hard to gauge what his recollection is (and what he has read),” his defence barrister Bernard Reilly told the court.

In her victim impact statement, McLeod's victim of the violent attack told the court how she scratches the skin on her body and feels like she will "never be clean again".

“I still jump at every bump in the night,” she told the court. “My husband helped as best as he could, it was almost as if he couldn’t process what happened ... (not only) the horror from this abhorrent situation but the deep sorrow that has occurred.”

During the trial the court heard that on December 21, 2014 McLeod hid in the victim’s home and waited her for to return home from an afternoon jog.

The victim’s husband was not home at the time of the attack.

McLeod then “repeatedly” punched his victim in the face.

He then dragged her bleeding through multiple rooms inside the residence before attempting to tie her up and eventually raping her in the lounge room.

Following the rape he dragged the victim into the shower in an attempt to “remove evidence of his offending”, said Crown prosecutor Judith Geary.

The woman then escaped and ran to a neighbours home, bleeding from a broken nose and cuts to her face, according to News Corp.

McLeod’s history before the rape was extensive.

Prior to the recent conviction he had been before the courts for a string of drug and violent offences dating back to 2007.

The 28-year-old man had only served 12 months in jail before the brutal attack, raising questions from the public about why he was still on the streets.

He had been before courts in Mackay in 2011 for knife possession and drug offences.

Online reports state he was later convicted of the aggravated burglary of a 17-year-old girl in Western Australia in 2007 but walked free with a 12-month suspended sentence.

Then in 2008, he was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty, spending just 12 months in prison.

McLeod must serve 80 per cent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

